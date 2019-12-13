Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter ranking the presidential candidates according to recommendations from the 22-year-old McKinsey consultants we’ve brought in to look at our books. The ranking you see below, along with our side hustle to fix the price of bread in Canada, is projected to earn Surge Enterprises billions in additional profits.





In the meantime: Today we look at distinct challenges facing a number of candidates. Should Joe Biden tell the public that he is old, or just keep that as the absolute secret that it currently is? If Bernie starts winning everything, how will the Democratic establishment counter? How does Michael Bloomberg get humans to like him? (With more money???) Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, are having their version of a fight (a mutual agreement to be transparent about minor parts of their biographies), and Andrew Yang will bring some much-needed racial diversity to next week’s debate. The guy being impeached, meanwhile, is having one of his most productive weeks of the year.