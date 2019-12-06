Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter ranking presidential candidates according to how angry they get with old people whom they nickname “Fat” while making jokes about how they’re fat and old. (Huh. Our opening ranking-criteria joke actually checks out this week.)





Today we look at what’s still a fluid race with less than two months to go before voting begins. Pete Buttigieg talked to not just one black person this week, but several. Bernie Sanders is building strong support among Latino voters, Donald Trump is maintaining strong support among quislings whose careers he could destroy with a single tweet, and Cory Booker’s super PAC is running explosive ads about how he earned a graduate degree abroad prior to enrolling in law school. Elizabeth Warren is losing, and Kamala Harris has lost. So who’s winning?