Watch the Second Public Impeachment Hearing Live

On Friday, the House Intelligence Committee is holding its second round of public impeachment hearings, looking into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. This session will feature testimony by Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was abruptly fired by Trump for reportedly undermining efforts to pressure the country into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden. You can stream the hearings live above.

