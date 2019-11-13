Watch the First Public Impeachment Hearings Live

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee will conduct its first public impeachment hearings, investigating President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, are both set to testify. You can stream the hearings live above.

