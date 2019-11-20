Watch Gordon Sondland Testify Live in Wednesday’s Public Impeachment Hearing

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee will hear from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who, according to the whistleblower complaint as well as testimony by William Taylor, played a major role in coordinating President Donald Trump’s quid pro quo arrangements with Ukraine. You can stream the hearing live above. Wednesday’s hearing will also later feature testimony from Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Defense, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs at the State Department.

