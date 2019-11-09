Visit to Arlington Cemetery Reminded Trump Jr. of His Family’s “Sacrifices”

Donald Trump Jr., poses during a signing event for his new Book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us at Barnes & Noble on 5th Avenue on November 5, 2019 in New York. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

When Donald Trump Jr. visited Arlington National Cemetery shortly before his father’s inauguration, his thoughts immediately turned to the sacrifices his family was making. It sounds like a joke, sure, but it’s precisely what the president’s eldest son wrote in his new book that has earned him much criticism on social media.

In the book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump Jr. wrote about how his father laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier the day before his inauguration in January, 2017. “I rarely get emotional, if ever,” Trump Jr. wrote in the book.

“Yet, as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country.” He also lamented the “big sacrifice” that was “costing us millions and millions of dollars annually, a huge book of business that I had personally built.”

And as he watched his father in front of the tomb where unidentified soldiers are buried in crypts, Trump Jr. started thinking about how much his family had suffered and realized it was just beginning. “In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office,’” Trump Jr. wrote. Even though it was “a sacrifice we were more than happy and willing to make,” Trump Jr. lamented that “we didn’t get any credit whatsoever from the mainstream media, which now does not surprise me at all.”

Many were quick to criticize the passage. “Eight men I served with are buried in Section 60 of Arlington,” Rep. Ruben Gallego wrote on Twitter. “Even if Donald JR. lived a 1,000 years he will never even get close to being as good and honorable as they were.”

Author Matt Gallagher, who is also a veteran of the Iraq War, blasted Trump Jr. for his train of thought. “Imagine going to Arlington … and being moved to think about money. You are a soup sandwich, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and my friends buried there would tell you the same thing,” Gallagher wrote.

On Friday, the stunt comedy duo known as The Good Liars placed a fake jacket on Trump Jr.’s book in a New York City bookstore that changed the title to Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I do is Try to Earn My Father’s Love.

We changed the cover of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s book to make it a little more honest and put them up in @BNBuzz. You're welcome, Junior! #DonnyLovesDaddy



