Reform works: In Virginia’s elections two years ago, Democrats won the statewide vote by almost 10 points but failed to gain the majority in the state House of Delegates. But last night, the state’s Democrats managed to take control of the entire General Assembly. Mark Joseph Stern points out that this year’s victory came about because of one necessary institutional reform. (Spoiler here.)

False pretenses: Next week, the Supreme Court will consider the Trump administration’s rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which the administration has defended on the grounds that the policy was unlawful. “This explanation is a lie,” writes legal scholar Aaron Tang—and the Supreme Court, as it showed in its ruling against the census citizenship question this summer, doesn’t appreciate being lied to. Tang calls out the administration’s double talk and the real reason it rescinded DACA.

#Impeachment: The top diplomat for Ukraine testified that the president asked for a “literal” quid pro quo, as Jeremy Stahl writes, which would make his argument that there is “no quid pro quo” kind of meaningless, no? Meanwhile, Dahlia Lithwick writes that the impeachment inquiry is more of an information war than a legal proceeding or a battle of facts: “This is politics in the form of who dominates the airwaves. As such, the thrust of the new impeachment defiance will be to simply deny that any of it is happening in the first place.”

Keep going, really: It’s been a few years of nonstop organizing and protesting and retweeting, and maybe you’re feeling a little burned out by how much more political life has gotten. It’s a year to the next general election, so Dahlia talked to a lifelong organizer on how to maintain momentum until (and through) then.

For fun: “Self-partnered” is not really a thing.

