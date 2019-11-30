Watch Three People Stop London Bridge Attacker With a Fire Extinguisher, Whale Tusk

Footage has emerged showing the incredible scene of how three civilians played a pivotal role in helping to stop the London Bridge attacker on Friday. After Usman Khan began stabbing people seemingly indiscriminately with two large kitchen knives, three bystanders went to confront him. One man, who has been identified as a Polish chef named Lukasz, grabbed a 5-foot Narwhal tusk from the wall of Fishmongers’ Hall, where the attack began. Another sprayed the attacker with foam from a fire extinguisher while the third directly tackled Khan.
A short video showing the three men confront the attacker quickly spread on social media. TV director Amy Coop appears to have been the one to confirm that Lukasz was carrying a whale tusk. “A guy who was with us at Fishmongers Hall took a 5’ narwhale tusk from the wall and went out to confront the attacker,” she wrote on Twitter.
Many praised the three men, and other civilians who helped disarm the attacker, for their heroism, emphasizing that they had no way of knowing the suicide vest he was wearing was fake. “Members of the public didn’t realize at the time that was a hoax device and they really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.
Another video that also quickly spread on social media shows one member of the public fleeing the scene with a large knife that appears to have been taken from the hands of the attacker. One of those who helped was Thomas Gray, a 24-year-old tour guide who happened to be in his car on London Bridge when the commotion began. “I saw a guy was being grabbed by four or five other guys and someone was spraying him with foam from a fire extinguisher,” he told The Times. “I put the car in neutral, put the handbrake on and went for it. I’ve played rugby my whole life — the rule is one in, all in. My colleague Steve had the same thought and got out of his car. My thoughts were just ‘stop the dude’.”
At a time when immigration is often a topic of discussion amid the debate over Brexit, many were quick to highlight how at least one of the bystanders who successfully stopped the attacker is Polish.
