The Slatest

Jaw-Dropping Scenes of Venice Underwater After Historic Flood

By

People take a selfie at the flooded St. Mark's Square.
People take a selfie at the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

The mayor of Venice declared a state of emergency as six feet of water swept through the low-lying Italian city, the second highest flood in the city’s history. The surge in water left homes barricaded and streets flooded as residents and tourists waded through knee-high water. The city’s famous Piazza San Marco was flooded by more than three feet of water, according to Italian news agency ANSA, and the water level could rise to as much as five feet. “Venice is on its knees,” the city’s mayor said on Twitter Wednesday. Local officials say more water is expected after strong winds combined with high tides due to rainstorms caused the historic flood. The scenes from around the ancient city are jaw-dropping:

Police patrol across the flooded St. Mark’s Square.
Police patrol across the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Tuesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
People walk across a footbridge in a flooded street in Venice.
People walk across a footbridge in a flooded street on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
The flooded crypt of St. Mark's Basilica
The flooded crypt of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice, Italy, seen on Wednesday.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
People take photos at the flooded St. Mark's Square.
People take photos at the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
Pedestrians walk across the flooded St. Mark’s Square.
Pedestrians walk across the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
People walk across the flooded St. Mark’s Square.
People walk across the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
An employee stands by the flooded front desk of the Gritti Palace hotel.
An employee stands by the flooded front desk of the Gritti Palace hotel on Tuesday in Venice, Italy.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
Climate Change Disasters Europe Floods Italy