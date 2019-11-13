Jaw-Dropping Scenes of Venice Underwater After Historic Flood

People take a selfie at the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

The mayor of Venice declared a state of emergency as six feet of water swept through the low-lying Italian city, the second highest flood in the city’s history. The surge in water left homes barricaded and streets flooded as residents and tourists waded through knee-high water. The city’s famous Piazza San Marco was flooded by more than three feet of water, according to Italian news agency ANSA, and the water level could rise to as much as five feet. “Venice is on its knees,” the city’s mayor said on Twitter Wednesday. Local officials say more water is expected after strong winds combined with high tides due to rainstorms caused the historic flood. The scenes from around the ancient city are jaw-dropping:

Police patrol across the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Tuesday in Venice, Italy. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

Nightmare night in #Venice! The high tide reaches 190 cm and invades the city. Declared a state of calamity. #Venezia #Italy #Weather pic.twitter.com/tp4qmZHUGG — Marco M.M. (@meteorologo777) November 12, 2019

People walk across a footbridge in a flooded street on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

The flooded crypt of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice, Italy, seen on Wednesday. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

È un disastro: #AcquaAlta di 1,90 metro - se continua supera l'acqua granda di 1966. Questa è Via XII marzo adesso, vicino a Piazza San Marco. È un incubo.#Hochwasser #HighTide #Venezia pic.twitter.com/Dmwat7j1Mg — Petra Reski (@PetraReski) November 12, 2019

People take photos at the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

Pedestrians walk across the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

People walk across the flooded St. Mark’s Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

#Maltempo a #Venezia, nella notte l'acqua alta ha invaso l'hotel Gritti Palace, che si affaccia sul #CanalGrande. Nelle immagini l'acqua che con forza entra nell'albergo spostando mobili e tappeti pic.twitter.com/s6SrKxi4kW — Sky tg24 (@SkyTG24) November 13, 2019