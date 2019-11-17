Trump Tweets at Kim Jong-un: Biden Is “Somewhat Better” Than a “Rabid Dog”

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone on June 30. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went a bit out of character Sunday morning when he tweeted a sort of defense of former Vice President Joe Biden. But it wasn’t really a compliment. It all began when the North Korean state-run news agency called Biden a “rabid dog” who should be “beaten to death with a stick.” Trump chimed in and directed a tweet at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. “Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a ‘rabid dog,’ ” Trump wrote. Biden is “actually somewhat better than that,” Trump added.

The president then went on to call on Kim to “act quickly” to reach a deal with the United States. And he even hinted at a possible meeting, ending the tweet with “See you soon!” There are no meetings scheduled between the two countries, and on Thursday, North Korea said it had turned down an offer to restart talks.

In an apparent response to a campaign ad that referred to Kim as a “tyrant,” North Korean state media lobbed several insults at Biden. “Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run out of control,” the state-run media said before going on to note that these types of dogs “must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late.”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the insults directed at the former vice president show how North Korea fears him. “It’s becoming more and more obvious that repugnant dictators, as well as those who admire and ‘love’ them, find Joe Biden threatening,” Bates said. “That’s because he’d restore American leadership in the world on day one by putting our security, interests and values at the heart of our foreign policy.”

This was not the first time North Korean state media criticized Biden. In May, it called the former vice president a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being.” At the time, Trump celebrated the insult, saying he “smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse.”