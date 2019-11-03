Trump Slams California Governor, Threatens to Cut Off Wildfire Aid to the State

President Donald Trump departs on Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on November 3, 2019. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

President Donald Trump once again threatened to cut off federal aid to California as the state tries to battle numerous wildfires, directly criticizing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for his “terrible job of forest management.” In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump went on to suggest the federal government won’t be giving California any more aid to help fight the wildfires. “Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more,” the president wrote.

The president claims he has told Newsom “from the first day we met” that he had to do several things to improve his “forest management,” including “‘clean’ his forest floors” as well as carry out “burns and cut fire stoppers.” This isn’t the first time the president has criticized California’s forest management. And as many have pointed out, Trump places way too much importance on forest management, considering most of California’s forests are under private, rather than the state’s, control.

As another potential solution, the president also suggested opening water lanes from the north. “California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!” he wrote. If that statement sounds familiar, it’s because Trump has made the claim before and was immediately contradicted by fact-checkers back in 2018. Seems he never got the memo.

The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states...But our teams are working well together in..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

....putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019