Trump Slams California Governor, Threatens to Cut Off Wildfire Aid to the State

President Donald Trump once again threatened to cut off federal aid to California as the state tries to battle numerous wildfires, directly criticizing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for his “terrible job of forest management.” In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump went on to suggest the federal government won’t be giving California any more aid to help fight the wildfires. “Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more,” the president wrote.
The president claims he has told Newsom “from the first day we met” that he had to do several things to improve his “forest management,” including “‘clean’ his forest floors” as well as carry out “burns and cut fire stoppers.” This isn’t the first time the president has criticized California’s forest management. And as many have pointed out, Trump places way too much importance on forest management, considering most of California’s forests are under private, rather than the state’s, control.
As another potential solution, the president also suggested opening water lanes from the north. “California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!” he wrote. If that statement sounds familiar, it’s because Trump has made the claim before and was immediately contradicted by fact-checkers back in 2018. Seems he never got the memo.
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus