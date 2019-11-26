Two-front defense: The Ukraine scandal and subsequent impeachment hearings have given rise to some zany conspiracy theories, propagated by some of the president’s most fervent allies to shield him from suspicion. But Senate Republicans who haven’t (yet) plunged themselves into a complete other reality recognize that to get the support of constituents less disposed toward fringe views, they need to bolster a more palatable defense of the president. And Dahlia Lithwick understands just how they’re doing so.

Meanwhile, Ben Mathis-Lilley analyzes all the ways a Senate impeachment could go badly for Donald Trump. Jeremy Stahl goes into what a court ruling requiring former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with a congressional subpoena means for the impeachment inquiry. And Joshua Keating gets into various governments’ overuse of the word coup—including ours—and how it’s become the new “fake news.”

Looking beyond: One of the many criticisms of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg concerns his stoic nature, which causes many to perceive him as being “robotic” or inauthentic. But to understand Buttgieg’s personality, you have to understand the lesser-recognized and misunderstood gay archetype he embodies, and the reason that this archetype exists, Jim Downs writes.

See bee dee: The trend of CBD as health supplement has gripped the nation, even though the scientific consensus on its actual beneficial effects is … minimal, at best. So the intrepid Justin Peters stepped up to try out a dizzying array of CBD products—from shampoo to cocktail mixers to massage lotion—and chronicle what he learned about cannabidiol from the experience.

For fun: A teacher’s guide to educational gifts your kid will actually enjoy.

Can confirm that tangrams are dope,

Nitish