Point by point: The first round of public impeachment hearings wrapped up today with testimony from former National Security Council official Fiona Hill and State Department official David Holmes. Fred Kaplan found Hill’s testimony especially notable for what it left out about President Donald Trump’s other phone calls. And Ben Mathis-Lilley lays out all the evidence for impeaching Trump over the Ukraine scandal; one article of impeachment, he says, is already “locked down.”

Horse race: No obvious front-runner emerged from last night’s Democratic primary debate, according to Jim Newell. Jordan Weissmann wrote that moderate Dems should stop pretending that free college is a gift to rich kids, and Ben Mathis-Lilley liked when the MSNBC moderators asked simple questions about regular-people problems. But none of the candidates had a plan to address the conservative takeover of the courts—and that, Mark Joseph Stern writes, is “utterly delusional.”

Time of need: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline saves lives, studies show. Now the Federal Communications Commission is considering simplifying the number to three digits, 988, making it easier for people to call for help. Abby McIntyre explains why that’s so important—and what more needs to be done to support those in crisis.

Plot twist: Todd Haynes, director of such provocative, formally inventive films as Poison, Velvet Goldmine, and I’m Not There, went mainstream for his latest, Dark Waters, a ripped-from-the-headlines courtroom drama starring Mark Ruffalo as a dogged environmental lawyer. Huh? Dana Stevens writes that while the film is formulaic, Haynes and Ruffalo elevate the material above your typical Oscar bait.

For fun: People are talking to paper towel dispensers.

