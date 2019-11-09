Trump Denies Discussions to Relaunch Apprentice After Presidency

Donald Trump attends Celebrity Apprentice Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took time off from a long tirade against the impeachment proceedings to send out a tweet denying a report that he has been in talks to relaunch The Apprentice after he leaves the White House. “Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency,” Trump tweeted. “This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it.”

Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years. This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

The denial came shortly after the Daily Beast reported that Trump and Burnett, the producer of his former show, have spoken several times since he moved into the White House. According to the Daily Beast’s sources, Trump and Burnett had thrown around several ideas, and had numerous discussions about a politics-themed Apprentice. That show even had a tentative title, The Apprentice: White House.

The idea for that show would be to get it on the air shortly after the president leaves office “and take full advantage of Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and a newfound Republican kingmaker,” reported the Daily Beast. The report on the continued discussions about a possible post-White House show could go a long way to explaining why Burnett has long resisted pressure to release unaired footage from the show that some have long speculated would make Trump look bad.

Asawin Suebsaeng, the author of the original piece, defended the story on Saturday. “The president of the United States is 100 percent wrong there. The story is true,” he said.

“He’s either forgetting multiple, key conversations he’s had over the past three years with Mark Burnett or he’s just straight up lying.”

Here's @swin24 reacting to Trump and Mark Burnett denying @thedailybeast's story on them discussing Trump doing a new Apprentice-type show:



"It is 100% true...it that upsets [them] now and they want to deny it, they can go with God, they can do whatever they want but it's true" pic.twitter.com/cysgwQbUh5 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 9, 2019