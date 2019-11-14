At Least Five Injured in Shooting at Santa Clarita High School

Police and emergency vehicles on the scene of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday. NBCLA via Reuters

Update, Nov. 14, 2019 at 1:18 p.m.: Authorities report that one female patient has died from wounds suffered from the attack, according to the Los Angeles Times. Two male patients remain in critical condition.

The suspect, now in custody, has been described as a 15-year-old boy. He is being treated at a local hospital and his condition is not known.

Original post: At least five people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday, authorities reported. It’s unclear if those injuries were all from gunshot wounds.

NBC Los Angeles reported that three of the victims are in critical condition and that at least some of the victims are students. It also reported that nine ambulances were called to the scene.

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School, roughly 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Other schools in the area were placed on lockdown, and police urged all residents in the area to lock their doors and stay inside. Saugus High School students were removed and taken to school buses with armed deputies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as male in black clothes. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted Thursday that a suspect was in custody and being treated at a local hospital.