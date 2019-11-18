The new nonfiction canon: Nonfiction has traditionally gotten short shrift from the literary establishment. Editor Dan Kois and critic Laura Miller set about correcting that with a new list of the 50 best nonfiction books from the past 25 years. From memoir to reportage to narrative nonfiction to cultural criticism to David Foster Wallace, there’s something for everyone on the list of truly remarkable—and literary—works.

“Excruciatingly insecure prose”: One book you will not find on the list is Donald Trump Jr.’s first foray into publishing: Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, which Ashley Feinberg says is so bad he might have actually written it himself. Feinberg read it so you don’t have to, and her main takeaway is that Don Jr. really, really, really wants you to know that he’s not mad, OK?!?!

Will anyone stop it? Over the weekend, an exposé in the New York Times shed light on new, horrendous details of the “reeducation” camps in China’s Xinjiang province, where 1 million Muslims have been detained. It’s chilling, but it shouldn’t be surprising, writes Joshua Keating. “We’re not exactly living in a golden era of accountability for ethnic cleansing,” Keating writes. “As a result, crimes on this scale are being carried out in the open for the world to see, with impunity.” Do we just not care anymore?

Whose speech is free? The Supreme Court just decided to take up a case that has immigration activists and lawyers nervous. At question is a little-used provision of immigration law that forbids encouraging someone to reside in the country if the encourager knows that person doesn’t have legal status. Lorelei Laird explains why advocates are so worried. Will the conservative justices prove their commitment to free speech or let ideology get in the way?

For fun: President Donald Trump must immediately pardon Gen. Francis X. Hummel.

