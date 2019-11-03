McDonald’s Ousts CEO Easterbrook After Relationship With Employee

McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook unveils the company’s new corporate headquarters during a grand opening ceremony on June 4, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

McDonald’s removed CEO Steve Easterbrook from his post due to a consensual relationship with an employee that violated the company’s policies. In announcing the ouster, McDonald’s said Easterbrook “has separated from the company following the board’s determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

Easterbrook acknowledged the relationship in an email to McDonald’s employees. “I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy,” Easterbrook wrote. “This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

Chris Kempczinski, who was president of McDonald’s USA, will replace Easterbrook. “Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance,” said Enrique Hernandez Jr., chairman of McDonald’s board of directors. “The board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the company’s continued success.”