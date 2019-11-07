Sore loser: In Kentucky’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday, Democrat Andy Beshear beat incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin by about 5,000 votes, but Bevin refuses to concede and is now demanding a recanvass of the votes and an investigation into “irregularities.” This opens the door for the Republican-controlled Legislature to declare Bevin the winner. Richard Hasen explains how this could happen and what protections exist to uphold the will of the people.

Which of you shall we say doth love us most? Beset by enemies real and imagined, President Donald Trump may only be able to trust his own spawn. But which of his three eldest—Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—is Daddy’s favorite? Ashley Feinberg has a detailed analysis (with charts!) of each child’s brown-nosing in the “ongoing battle for Trump scion supremacy.”

Owning up: In the wake of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal, Mississippi journalist Ellen Ann Fentress decided to confront her own history as a white student of a segregation academy—one of thousands of all-white private schools that formed in the South in defiance of Brown v. Board. Rebecca Onion spoke to Fentress about her new website, Academy Stories, where alums expose the racism they grew up with and reckon with the decisions their families made.

Too much: College football is bigger than ever—so why are fans of the sport’s winningest teams so often disappointed? Ben Mathis-Lilley explains how the consolidating forces of ESPN and the College Football Playoff have created a culture in which “fans of teams that, by many traditional measures, are doing just fine now feel compelled to tear their hair out with rage when their coaches merely win most of their games.”

For fun: We spoil the bonkers twist ending of the new rom-com Last Christmas.

