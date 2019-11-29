London Police Shoot Suspect After Several People Stabbed in Terrorist Incident

Armed police with dogs patrol along Cannon Street in central London on November 29, 2019 after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge. BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Police shot a suspect after several people were stabbed near London bridge on Friday. A total of five people were reportedly injured. Although the circumstances remain unclear, police said they are treating it as a “terrorist incident.”

Police were first called to a location near London Bridge because of a stabbing. “A number of people have been stabbed,” police said. Video posted on Twitter appears to show that when police arrived people on the street were trying to pin down the apparent suspect to the ground at London Bridge. He was later shot by police. “It looked like members of the public were fighting with a man that was—it looked like he was trying to be pinned down onto the pavement on the left-hand side of the pavement on London Bridge,” a witness who saw the events through a bus window told CNN. “At that moment, I kind of saw—it looked like a shine of light come across from the man on the floor and I realized quickly it was a knife, the sun was shining on the knife. It was a relatively large knife.” And then “very quickly … it ended with the man being shot,” the witness said.

Another witness who was also on a bus said she saw police “wrestling with one tall, bearded man,” who at one point “pulled his coat back which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath, whether it’s a stab vest, or some sort of explosive vest, the police then really quickly moved backwards, away.” Neil Basu, the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism chief said the suspect was wearing what turned out to be “a hoax explosive device.”

A van and knife attack in the same area two-and-a-half years ago left eight people dead. Earlier this months, security officials downgraded Britain’s terrorism threat to “substantial” from “severe,” marking the lowest level since 2014.