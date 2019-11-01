A crying shame: Lawrence VanDyke has made a career of “maligning and excluding gay Americans from everyday civic life,” write Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern. Presented with examples of his own behavior at a confirmation hearing for a 9th Circuit judgeship, in addition to a “Not Qualified” ranking from the American Bar Association—based on 60 interviews—VanDyke engaged in a familiar response: He cried. Read more about the president’s latest nominee for the judiciary.

Peak TV’s peak: With the high-profile announcements of several new TV streaming services (here’s a guide to all the upcoming platforms), the oversaturated market is making less room for the creative, critically acclaimed shows that so defined the era of prestige TV, and the hunt is on for the next Game of Thrones. In the same ways franchises now dominate moviemaking, so will they dominate the upcoming era of TV, Sam Adams writes.

Family separation: The president released a new proclamation, set to take effect Sunday, forbidding immigrants who do not already have, or cannot get, health insurance from being issued visas. Law student Ariana Momtazi-Bushweller wrote a wrenching personal essay about how this new policy, on top of the travel ban, will affect her family—especially her grandmother, who lives in Iran.

Allies: President Donald Trump’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine is certainly an impeachable offense—but is it also a national security threat? Fred Kaplan looks at our recent history with Ukraine, including its conflicts and the United States’ past help, to figure out how much the fortification of the country matters for us.

For fun: Why this Scottish bloke has the No. 1 song in America.

