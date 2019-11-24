Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized for Fever, Expected to Be Released Shortly

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Friday night after experiencing chills and fever. After she was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, the 86-year-old justice was transferred to Johns Hopkins for evaluation and treatment. Ginsburg’s health improved after she was treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, and she will be released as early as Sunday morning, according to a statement by a Supreme Court spokeswoman.

Ginsburg, the senior member of the court’s liberal wing, has experienced several health scares lately. In the past year she has been treated for cancer twice, including surgery for lung cancer and radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer. She also had surgery for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and received treatment for colon cancer in 1999. Earlier this month, Ginsburg missed a day in court because she had a stomach bug.

Ginsburg, who was named to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, said earlier this year would stay on the bench as long as she can “do it full steam.” Some liberals had urged Ginsburg to step down while Barack Obama was still in office but she rejected the idea, expressing confidence a Democrat would be elected president. Last year, Ginsburg said she expected to be on the bench at least until the age of 90. “I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said in August, 2018. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.” President Donald Trump, who called on Ginsburg to resign in 2016 after she spoke critically of the then-candidate, has already appointed two members of the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.