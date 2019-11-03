Democratic Rep. Himes Says Watergate is “Child’s Play” Next to Trump’s Abuses of Power

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) arrives for a closed door briefing with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson before the House Intelligence Committee on October 4, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Himes, the second-ranking democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, recognized Sunday that the impeachment inquiry had turned into a partisan affair, but said that it didn’t matter because President Donald Trump’s actions are worse than Watergate. Himes was responding to Fox’s Chris Wallace who noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said earlier that impeachment efforts “would have to be bipartisan to go forward.” Himes said though that it ultimately did not matter because Trump’s abuses of power when it came to Ukraine “require a response.”

“Chris, we’re looking at abuse of power and a level of corruption here that makes the Nixon impeachment look like child’s play,” Himes said. “Remember, Nixon wasn’t the guy who actually broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters, he just knew about it. Nobody died in Ukraine because Nixon held up aid to a very vulnerable nation. Nixon didn’t fire any ambassadors because Giuliani didn’t like that ambassador.”

Himes also took the opportunity to blast Republicans, saying that the GOP “has now completely given itself over to being a personality cult for Donald Trump.” The Democrat added that was the case for “understandable reasons” because his Republican colleagues know that “if they do what they know is right, the president lights them up on Twitter and they lose a primary election.”