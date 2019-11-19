National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Are you one of the 13 million Americans who watched last week’s impeachment hearings on live TV? We’re glad you’re back for more, as two witnesses come before the House Intelligence Committee in the first of three days of hearings. Today we’ll hear from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top expert on Ukraine on the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence whom the president attacked on Twitter on Sunday. These witnesses will be particularly hard for the White House to dismiss as Democratic political shills, but that doesn’t mean it won’t try.

Follow along with us on Twitter, where we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators. You’ll find liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

