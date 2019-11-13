Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 22. Alex Wong/Getty Images

After weeks of investigation and supposed-to-be-closed-door meetings, the impeachment dog-and-pony show will now be coming to you live, with public hearings on Wednesday and Friday.

Up Wednesday is George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, and Bill Taylor, the chargé d’affaires who leads U.S. diplomatic relations with Ukraine. You might remember Taylor as the guy from the leaked text messages who criticized colleagues for suggesting it was OK to use Ukraine as “an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics.” Kent served as an anti-corruption lead for the State Department’s European Bureau and deputy chief of mission in Ukraine before reportedly being sidelined as Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, took on a greater role in Ukraine policymaking.

We know Twitter will be having a field day, which is why we’ve rounded up top commentators from both sides of the aisle. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right. Follow along below.

You can also watch the hearings here or see all of Slate’s impeachment coverage.