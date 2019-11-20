Another day, another round of allegations against the president. Up Wednesday are three witnesses: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, one of the so-called three amigos; Defense Department official Laura Cooper; and State Department official David Hale. Sorting through the ever-mounting body of evidence that President Donald Trump tried to bribe Ukraine to boost his reelection chances is more fun when you follow along on Twitter, which is why we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

You can also watch the hearings here or see all of Slate’s impeachment coverage.