Wednesday’s impeachment hearings brought us George Kent’s and Bill Taylor’s testimony, adding to the evidence that President Donald Trump tried to trade aid to Ukraine for an investigation of his Democratic rivals. Up Friday is Marie Yovanovitch, who was forced out of her role as ambassador to Ukraine in the spring. She’s previously testified that she was told she could keep her job if she would just “tweet out there that you support the president.” Getting to the bottom of why an esteemed career diplomat was asked to get on the “next plane home to Washington” will be more fun if you follow along on Twitter, so we’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators. Below, you’ll find liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

