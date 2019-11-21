Fiona Hill, former deputy assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council staff. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Fiona Hill’s closed-door testimony was full of drama. She reported that John Bolton, then Trump’s national security adviser and her boss, was deeply disturbed by Gordon Sondland’s backdoor diplomacy with Ukraine. Bolton even instructed her to “go and tell [John] Eisenberg [counsel for the National Security Council] that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and [Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up on this.” Hill’s public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee should be equally thrilling, and we know you want to follow along on Twitter. We’ve rounded up top conservative and liberal commentators below—liberals on the left, conservatives on the right.

