Impeachment update: Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified for most of today, and the best way to tackle how it went is chronologically. First, Sondland said everyone was in the know about a quid pro quo with Ukraine. Then he elaborated on Rudy Giuliani’s involvement (and how ASAP Rocky plays into all of this). And as Jeremy Stahl wrote, “President Donald Trump’s defenders had little to work with on Wednesday.”

There’s a debate? OK, so there’s a debate tonight. It starts at 9 p.m. Eastern and will have 10 Democratic candidates onstage in Atlanta talking about debate topics. More importantly: Who’s the most likely to dunk on possible front-runner Pete Buttigieg? (Sidebar: How did that happen?) Also, Joe Biden’s team is already emailing supporters from the future.

Halfway there! Season 3 of Slow Burn is at the midway point, and this week Joel Anderson is talking about the conflict between the hip-hop industry and conservative crusaders.

Hold space: A viral thread on Twitter this week drew attention to the rise of what Shannon Palus calls “therapy speak.” When did all our friendships start sounding like counseling sessions? And, Palus wonders, is there actually anything wrong with that?

For fun: The Mandalorian should be a musical.

