Giuliani Once Again Says He Has “Insurance” if Trump Throws Him “Under the Bus”

Rudy Giuliani attends an Official Visit with a State Dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Washington, D.C. on September 20, 2019. ALASTAIR PIKE/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani seems to have a penchant for talking about insurance while dismissing the possibility that President Donald Trump would ever turn on him. The latest instance came Saturday, when Giuliani sat down with Fox News for an interview and at one point refused to give a straight answer to the question of whether he had spoken to Trump in recent days. “You can assume that I talk to him early and often,” he said. Giuliani then went on to dismiss those who speculate that he is on the outs with the president, saying the two have a “very, very good relationship.”

“I’ve seen things written like he’s going to throw me under the bus. When they say that, I say he isn’t, but I have insurance,” Giuliani went on to say. “This is ridiculous. We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on [former Vice President Joe] Biden.”

Rudy Giuliani responds to comments suggesting Trump is going to throw him under the bus saying his response is always he has insurance pic.twitter.com/wJvMO1d8DO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 23, 2019

As weird as the quip was, it wasn’t the first time Giuliani has made it. Earlier this month, he made a very similar comment to the Guardian during an interview. When asked whether he was concerned Trump might throw him under the bus, Giuliani responded “with a slight laugh”: “I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.” Seemingly recognizing how what he said could be interpreted in numerous different ways, his lawyer, Robert Costello, interjected: “He’s joking.” The Guardian left open the question whether the comment “was a joke or a veiled threat.”

Giuliani made the comment to the Guardian amid reports that Republicans may be coming up with a strategy to distance Trump from his lawyer. “Rudy will be cut loose because he was rogue,” an “uber-connected Republican” told Axios a day before the Guardian published its interview.