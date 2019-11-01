Police Officer Who Shot Unarmed, Naked Black Veteran Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

People protest over the police shooting of Anthony Hill in Decatur, Georgia, on March 11, 2015. Reuters/Tami Chappell

A former Georgia police officer who shot and killed a naked, unarmed black man outside of a suburban Atlanta apartment complex in March 2015 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

The officer, Robert “Chip” Olsen, had been called to the scene by a report that a naked man was behaving erratically. Anthony Hill, 26, was an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Hill’s family has said that Hill was experiencing a “nonviolent mental episode” and that he was displaying no signs of aggression. When Olsen arrived, Hill, who was already naked, ran toward Olsen’s patrol car. Olsen yelled for Hill to stop. Witnesses testified that Hill then slowed down but kept heading toward Olsen. Olsen fired twice, killing Hill.

A jury convicted Olsen of one count of aggravated assault, two counts of violating his oath of office, and one count of making a false statement. They acquitted him on two murder charges.

Activists had called for Olsen to be hit with the maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. Olsen’s own lawyers, contending that the shooting had been a reflex and not motivated by anger or racial animosity, argued for five years.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, in her sentencing Friday, also gave Olsen eight years of probation to follow his time in prison.