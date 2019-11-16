George Conway Reportedly Tells People His Wife Is in a “Cult”

Kellyanne Conway appears on a morning television show, from the North Lawn of the White House on August 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Things are apparently getting even more tense in the Conway household. As impeachment hearings heat up, the relationship between George Conway and his wife Kellyanne Conway have “become increasingly distant,” writes Gabriel Sherman in Vanity Fair. A Republican who speaks frequently with George Conway claims that he “tells people she’s in a cult.” The word cult is apparently bandied about quite a bit in George Conway’s circles. “It’s not going to get better until she’s cast out of the cult,” a “person close to George” told Sherman.

Rather than confront them, the couple appears to largely ignore their differences of opinion and act as if they don’t exist. That is made easier by the way in which George Conway is spending lots of time working in Manhattan. When they see each other, they really avoid the whole Trump issue but they apparently can’t avoid some “passive-aggressive digs” here and there.

George Conway’s constant attacks on the administration don’t just bother his wife though. It seems Donald Trump himself is not too happy with the situation and has blamed Kellyanne for the situation: “George gets all his power from you,” he reportedly told her recently. The situation is so bad that Jared Kushner is pushing for Kellyanne Conway’s ouster but so far Trump doesn’t seem convinced.

It appears evident that many in Trump’s inner circle are getting tired of George Conway. That played out in public view Friday when he got into a Twitter spat with Donald Trump Jr. It all began when the president’s eldest son tweeted that the three diplomats who testified in the impeachment hearings deserved to be fired, calling them “career government bureaucrats and nothing more.” Conway replied that the diplomats have “more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.” Trump Jr. then hit back, and characterized Conway as “a guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife” in order to build “his own brand.” Conway replied that he was “not selling anything” and has been working “for three decades at a job that my father didn’t get me.”

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. 🙄



I'm sure your family really appreciates it, George. You're a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

The tensions were also evident in a CNN interview Thursday, when Kellyanne Conway criticized Wolf Blitzer for playing a clip of her husband’s appearance on MSNBC. Kellyanne Conway repeatedly questioned why Blitzer said “I know there are issues there” regarding her marriage even as he insisted that he wanted to talk substantive issues and not their relationship. But Kellyanne Conway wasn’t convinced. “What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway,” she said.

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there." pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019