Former President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized for Procedure to Relieve Pressure on Brain

Former president Jimmy Carter helps build a house for victims of the Jan. 2010 earthquake in Haiti. THONY BELIZAIRE/Getty Images

Former president Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital Monday evening ahead of a procedure scheduled for Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure buildup was caused by bleeding on the 95-year-old’s brain due to a series of recent falls. Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the planned surgery. “President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

In March, Carter, the 39th president, became the longest living president in American history. He has suffered a series of health setbacks of late, including three falls in the last year, one fracturing his pelvis and another that required hip replacement surgery. In 2015, Carter was diagnosed with a form of melanoma that had spread to his brain, saying later “I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease.” The former president, however, has proven remarkably resilient in his old age. Four months after receiving his first radiation treatment, he was declared cancer-free. In October, shortly after receiving 14 stitches above his left brow after a fall, Carter travelled with a black eye and a head bandage to Nashville to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

“[Carter] returned to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., a week ago to teach Sunday school and ruminated about the possibility of death,” the New York Times reports. “Recalling a bout with cancer four years ago, he said he would be at peace at the end.” “I, obviously, prayed about it,” Carter said. “I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I just asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”