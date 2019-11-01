Donald Trump Is Officially a Florida Man

Ahhhhhhhhh. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump has always been a Florida Man at heart, but the president has now put his allegiance in writing , officially submitting a “declaration of domicile” to move his primary residence from New York to the absurd state of Florida. President Trump and Melania Trump both filed documents at the Palm Beach County Circuit Court in late September to relocate their primary residence from Trump Towner in Manhattan, where the president has been a resident since 1983, to Mar-a-Lago. Please welcome: Donald Trump, Florida Man.

So why did he do it? Did Trump “move” to Florida for sunshine? Likely not, the president’s perma-tan is impervious to cloudy weather, though rain may be another story. Did he move there to be closer to his family? No, they all live in New York. Did he do it for the votes then? Adding two extra votes to the landfill that is Florida’s election process seems unlikely to tip the scales significantly. Is it because he actually wants to reside there? It’s true that Trump has spent nearly 100 days of his days in office in Florida—which amounts to nearly 10 percent of his presidency so far—compared to just 20 at Trump Tower, but that seems more like the result of convenience and, of course, cringing attempts to brand his Florida resort as strip mall version of Camelot. The real reason Donald Trump is moving to Florida? Taxes. Not that he pays them, but still.

Florida, along with its kooky stories about its bananas residents, does not, of course, have a state income or inheritance tax. If Donald Trump pays taxes at all—which is a significant if—it could allow him to evade New York State’s top tax rate of nearly 9 percent, in addition to New York City’s rate of nearly 4 percent. Perhaps more important to Trump—since he’s lived in and theoretically paid taxes in New York for 73 years—is New York’s estate tax, which the New York Times reports, is 16 percent on inheritance of estates larger than $10.1 million. Don Jr. and Eric can always come visit.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will,” Trump tweeted goodbye, “but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

Enjoy Florida.