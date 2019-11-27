If you’re listening: President Donald Trump would like to be the forever president. “Donald Trump does not necessarily intend to leave office even if he loses the 2020 presidential election,” Dahlia Lithwich writes. “He jokes about it constantly.” That’s true, and his continued insistence on bending the law to his personal whim is at the forefront of America’s descent into legal nihilism.

Winter of our discontent: As Republicans seem to have nearly all the pieces in place to attempt a new dismantling of Roe v. Wade, Democrats are finally prioritizing the issue—to the relief of reproductive justice advocates who have been beating the drum for decades. Christina Cauterucci has more on this “relatively new consensus.”

This is the COPPA: A 21-year-old federal statute regarding the privacy of children’s online data is cramping YouTube’s style. Mere months after settling with the Federal Trade Commission for $170 million over allegedly breaking this law (without admitting fault), the video service arm of Google is encouraging content creators to … complain about the law in the hopes of changing it. And it’s not above spreading a bunch of not truths to do so. Harsimar Dhanoa and Jonathan Greengarden break it all down.

“They’ll cough up gray”: Ballet mainstay The Nutrcracker is not that fun for the ballerinas. As Dorie Chevlen writes, it is actually the “most brutal job in ballet,” but one that nearly every professional dancer knows how to do.

For fun: History is written by the victors, but not that quote!

