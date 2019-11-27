Donald Trump Is Now Saying that Democrats Want to “Change the Name Thanksgiving”

Two turkeys. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Let’s not get too deep into the ins and outs of how utterly unspooled the current president is because it’s Thanksgiving eve! But if you wanted some fodder to bludgeon your racist uncle with at the dinner table tomorrow, here’s the literal president of the United States telling a crowd in Florida during a campaign rally that everyone’s favorite Disney villain, the “radical left,” has declared War on Thanksgiving.

“Well, last night the president was talking about somebody who apparently was talking about changing the name of the holiday?” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy said by way of set up for Trump’s comments on the Fox News morning show.

Fox & Friends lends credence to Trump's bizarre lie that people are trying to change the name of Thanksgiving: "I think the issue that a lot of people have with potentially changing that name is the fact that in that name we're expressing gratitude." pic.twitter.com/MXzmNdp39i — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 27, 2019

“As we gather together for Thanksgiving, you know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” Trump said Tuesday night. “They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas. But now everybody’s using Christmas again. Remember this?” Huh? “But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump continued. “People have different ideas. Why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving. But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving. And we’re not changing.”

That even baffled the normally unbaffleable crew at Fox & Friends, who did their best to contextualize and explain Trump’s comments, even briefly pinning it on Obama, naturally.

Host Brian Kilmeade: “I don’t think there’s a huge push to change the name of Thanksgiving, is there?” Host Steve Doocy: “Well, you know, I think it was in 2015 there was a rumor that Barack Obama wanted to change the name of Thanksgiving. But that was debunked. So perhaps what he’s talking about was just all these stories about your carbon footprint and the amount of energy you use to travel…”

But seriously, how to fame this important not-totally-made-up thing for everyone that missed Fox & Friends. Fox News?

Screenshot Fox News

Nice. Nailed it.

Happy fourth Thursday of November!