Hi-ho, hi-ho, oh no: Disney+, which officially started streaming today, is opening up the infamous “Disney Vault,” wherein many classic movies were removed from circulation in order to drive up later demand. But lots of Disney classics in the Vault’s backlog contain lots of racism—and while fans may be happy to see some films again after decades, they may not always like what they see. Josh Spiegel warns you of what you should expect.

Unimpressive: Speaking of Disney+, one of the new shows that premiered today is The Mandalorian, a new Star Wars story set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. And despite the show’s $100 million budget and star-studded cast (Werner Herzog! Pedro Pascal! Nick Nolte!), it’s a dud. “This isn’t a Star Wars story that happens to be on TV; it’s a TV show that happens to be Star Wars,” Sam Adams writes in his review of the first episode. And in more Disney+ Star Wars news, it turns out that the service’s version of A New Hope has changed the “Han Shot First” scene again, by adding a bizarre new word.

Living in a (federalist) society: James P. Donohue was a federal judge for 14 years before his recent retirement, and he’s horrified to see high-ranking members of the judiciary, like SCOTUS Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, participating in events hosted by ideological institutions like the Federalist Society, especially following the passage of an Advisory Opinion that prohibits such mingling. So Donohue has proposed a way for the judiciary to retain whatever integrity it has left.

And justice for all? Another figure who has ideas for how to fix the broken, polarized judiciary is Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who talked with Dahlia Lithwick about how John Roberts’ court abandoned bipartisan consensus and the sinister reason why there have been so many 5–4 decisions lately. Lithwick also parses through the recent slate of book deals for former Trump officials—from Nikki Haley to Trump Jr. to John Bolton—and explains why these gossipy tell-alls aren’t worth the time.

For fun: When did it become so common to dress kids up like animals?

