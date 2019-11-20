Did Joe Biden Make You Proud?

Joe Biden at the October debate, which happened a month before the November debate, which is taking place after Biden sent out his post-debate email. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden was due to participate in the fifth Democratic primary debate along with nine other candidates at 9 p.m.

Six hours before the debate, though, at 3:06 p.m., Biden sent out this email:

Courtesy of the Joe Biden campaign

Whoops! Don’t worry, though. Biden’s team was on top of things. About an hour later, at 4:18 p.m., he sent out this email:

Courtesy of the Joe Biden campaign

As of this posting, the debate was still scheduled for 9 p.m., and Biden had not yet made anyone proud there.

