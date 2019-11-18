Democrats Say Trump Is Welcome to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak with each other at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If President Donald Trump is so concerned that the impeachment hearings are stacked against him, he should get off Twitter and testify. That was the message House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer espoused on Sunday as they pushed back on accusations from the president that the impeachment inquiry is not fair. “If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it,” Pelosi said in an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation. “Trump could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants.”

.@SpeakerPelosi tells @margbrennan that @realDonaldTrump has “every opportunity to make his case” against being impeached. “It’s a sad thing,” she says of the president’s actions. https://t.co/E4kvNPowM0 pic.twitter.com/41q6GPl2OR — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 17, 2019

Schumer agreed with his colleague Sunday. “I think the hearings have brought up many many troubling allegations. And this morning Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to come testify, and I think her invitation is correct. If Donald Trump doesn’t agree with what he’s hearing, doesn’t like what he’s hearing, he shouldn’t tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath and he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath,” Schumer said. If he refuses to answer questions and doesn’t want those around him to take part in the inquiry, “You’ve got to ask the question: What is he hiding? What is he afraid to confront what these people have said?”

During the interview, Pelosi also once again compared Trump to Richard Nixon, saying that the former president at least cared enough about the country to leave before he could be impeached. “I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue,” Pelosi said. The House speaker had said last week that Trump’s move to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival “makes what Nixon did look almost small.”

Schumer and Pelosi spoke up as the House Intelligence Committee gears up for a second week of public hearings on the impeachment inquiry. Among the most anticipated witnesses is Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union.