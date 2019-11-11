Walled off: The fates of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients are in the hands of the Supreme Court this week, but what about the people for whom the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program came too late? Jeremy Stahl traveled to Tijuana, where a new mural on the border wall at the beach commemorates the stories of the deported, and talked to those who are stuck in Mexico when their lives are in the U.S.

Long live the King: Longtime New York Rep. Peter King announced today that he will be retiring after 28 years in Congress. The likes of Chuck Schumer are celebrating the 75-year-old as one of the last remaining moderates within the House GOP. Not so fast, chides Jim Newell: King’s unabashed Islamophobia and Irish terrorism apologia are far from mainstream.

Trouble in H-Town: Houston took an unconventional step to try to rid the city of sex workers. What happened next? Roxanna Asgarian digs into the complicated legal case and the bigger implications that this experimental tactic could have. “Should government officials really have the power to banish people they deem unsavory from public spaces?”

Physician fiction: The 1978 novel The House of God is a landmark work of medical fiction. Its transgressive account of medical interns training at a prestigious hospital painted a “radically unvarnished view of medicine from the inside,” writes Nitin K. Ahuja. Forty years later, author Stephen Bergman (under pen name Samuel Shem) has published a follow-up. But the new book, Man’s 4th Best Hospital, misses the mark in diagnosing medicine’s current ills, says Ahuja.

For fun: Lamar Jackson zooms past Michael Vick to claim the greatest quarterback run ever.

Not even a bushelful of ripe Cortlands will convince you otherwise,

Abby