Late to the party: Climate change was ignored by politicians for so long that many advocates are having trouble accepting that the issue is now front and center for presidential candidates. Susan Matthews looks at what it means to see Democratic (and Republican!) presidential candidates finally talking about climate change. Should we be satisfied?

Black royalty: Queen & Slim, a refreshed Bonnie and Clyde for the Black Lives Matter era starring Daniel Kaluuya and written by Lena Waithe, is easily one of the best movies of the year, according to Inkoo Kang. The romance/suspense/road trip film tackles modern life and the criminal justice system in a way that “alternates between the intimate and the epic.” Find out why Kang thinks it deserves a “wheelbarrow full of trophies.”

Love and divorce: Taffy Brodesser-Akner always knew her first novel would be about divorce. But writing about divorce while happily married taught her a lot about how we talk about marriage—or don’t. “We let each of our marriages live in tiny black boxes like the kinds that they do puppet shows out of, visible only on one side, the operations of them hidden. … We watch like detectives to see if we have the same tensions that others have, or worse,” she writes.

Time (and gifts) heals all wounds: Read Torie Bosch’s touching essay on how she was brought to tears by a shark-shaped pet bed, gifted to her in the months after her mother’s suicide. Bosch reflects beautifully on the loneliness of grief and offers some suggestions on how to reach out to those grieving in your life. It’s part of our Helping Others Heal package, which also features gift guides for those who recently lost a job, got divorced, or experienced a traumatic birth.

For fun: Can Stella the Instagram dog really “talk”?

In any case, she’s clearly a very good girl,

Abby