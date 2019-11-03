Almost Half of Americans Support Impeaching Trump, Removing Him From Office

President Donald Trump departs on Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on November 3, 2019. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

With a year to go before the 2020 general election, nearly half of all Americans think President Donald Trump should be removed from office. When asked if Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 49 percent of Americans said yes, while 46 percent said no, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Those numbers are essentially flipped from a month ago, when the poll found that 43 percent supported removing Trump from office while 49 percent did not. That increase is largely due to a change in opinion from Democrats and independents considering there is a clear partisan split on the question, with 88 percent of Democrats backing Trump’s removal from office while 90 percent of Republicans oppose it.

There are also other worrying signs for the president’s hopes for reelection, mainly that almost half of all voters said they are already decided they won’t support Trump next year.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found that 46 percent of voters said they are “certain to vote against Trump” in 2020, while only 34 percent say they are “certain to vote for Trump,” and 15 percent say their vote will depend on who the Democrats nominate. On the bright side for Trump though is that so far at least he seems to be maintaining support from his party. Overall, 53 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance, but among Republicans, a whopping 91 percent approve of the job he is doing as president.

The results of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll are in line with the latest Fox News poll that also found 49 percent want Trump to be impeached and removed from office. In that poll though, things stand largely even from where they were last month, when 51 percent said he should be impeached and removed from office. Of those who oppose impeachment, 57 percent say nothing could change their mind and 34 percent say they could be convinced otherwise with new evidence. “Overall, that means about one-quarter of voters will not support impeachment under any conditions,” notes Fox News.