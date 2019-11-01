Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, our weekly ranking of 2020 presidential candidates according to how ~spooky~ their health care plans are, and how many ~ghosts~ are in their quarterly finance reporters, and what kind of ~tricks or treats~ are … oh, right, you’re reading this in November. Well, we wrote it on Halloween, so deal with it.





This week, we look at how Joe Biden is getting a bailout of money, which is useful in that it can be exchanged for goods or services. Also: Bernie’s inching up. Warren’s inching down? Pete Buttigieg is putting on a fancy weekend of parties for (donor) people, while Kamala Harris is doing the opposite of putting on a fancy weekend of parties for people (unemploying them). It was, overall, a fairly static week. And in static weeks, we turn our attention to the third tier, where one candidate is goin’ for it—but for what, exactly?