It’s been one week since news came out that the former New York City Republican mayor was reconsidering joining the Democratic primary, and we … still cannot see any point to it at all! The Surge genuinely cannot come up with a gauzy consultant’s pitch for Bloomberg beyond We would like your money. It’s not just that he doesn’t have any constituency among Democratic primary voters. It’s also that his secret plan to win the primary would be to, uh, not run in primaries. His spokesperson, Howard Wolfson, has said that were Bloomberg to run, he would skip the first contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina and run from scratch on Super Tuesday the following week. Perhaps the idea is just to spend $50 billion on advertising in Super Tuesday states while the other candidates deplete their resources in the first four. But the other candidates—well, some of them—would be leaving those first four states with momentum, something even Michael Bloomberg can’t buy. On the plus side, though, Bloomberg has made it onto our list two weeks in a row, which guarantees him a Cabinet position.

One last thing: The Surge thinks that Surge readers in the New York area should watch the next Democratic debate with Slate! On Nov. 20, join Slate’s amazing roster of female journalists for a live and off-the-cuff deep dive into the state of the election, followed by the ultimate debate watch party. Christina Cauterucci, Julia Craven, Ashley Feinberg, Mary Harris, Virginia Heffernan, Dahlia Lithwick, and Nichole Perkins will explain the ups and downs of the primary and shed light on the candidates, their policies, and their media coverage. More information here.