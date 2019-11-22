Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we rank 2020 presidential candidates according to subjective criteria. There is usually a joke here, but we will not make jokes this week. There is an impeachment trial underway, and the times demand the utmost gravitas from newsletter writers. Let’s think about the future of our democracy.

[MSNBC FART NOISE]

In this week’s edition, we look back on the relatively relaxed campaign week that we’re not sure even happened (?), as it may have been a hallucination of the Surge’s impeachment-melted brain. There was a debate. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are making worthwhile efforts to save their campaigns. There are some worrying signs about impeachment for Democrats in a couple of new polls, and continued worrying signs about Joe Biden after the clock strikes 10:30 p.m. And Elizabeth Warren has some rebooting to do, because The Whites are taking sanctuary with a rival.