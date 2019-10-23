Uncle Mark wants YOU: Why does Facebook’s CEO keep framing his company’s goals as a free speech venture? Just in the past few weeks, Mark Zuckerberg has “defined Facebook as a torchbearer of American commerce and values—and as a combatant against a censorious, anti-democratic China.” But is that just because he couldn’t make the social media inroads there? April Glaser has more.

“A great pity”: Since the president retconned his intention to host the G-7 at his own resort in Miami, the House Rules Committee has also canceled a scheduled hearing involving his emoluments violations, which are still numerous enough that Frank Bowman says they “are harder to explain and have, somehow, become largely accepted.”

Too far?: Restaurateur David Chang, the culinary luminary behind Momofuku, Milk Bar, and Ugly Delicious, is back with a new Netflix series called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. But, as Nicholas Cannariato writes, this latest step toward food TV that’s consumption-focused, rather than contemplative, may spoil your palate.

Nonbinary code: We know that gender isn’t binary, but what happens when that reality is confronted with the literal binary of binary code—those 1s and 0s that fill our databases? Decisions and values from decades ago, when these codes were first written, are encoded into many of our digital systems and now need to be fixed, writes Meredith Broussard. “The messiness of the ‘real’ world and people’s shifting identities are rarely consistent with the sleek empiricism required to effectively do the math that is under the hood in computers,” she explains.

For fun(?): Read this first-person account of the partially unknowable 1921 Tulsa Massacre, recently re-created in HBO’s Watchmen.

Haven’t seen it yet, no spoilies,

Dawnthea