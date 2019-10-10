The franchise: Today, Slate launched an important new initiative examining one of the most essential questions of our time: Who counts? We’ll be telling the stories of Americans who’ve had their voices silenced, votes diluted, and power clipped. First, we cover racism and statehood, first-time voters, and the looming threat to the Voting Rights Act. But to continue this vital work, we need your help. Share what’s happening in your own communities by emailing whocounts@slate.com and join us at Slate.com/whocounts.

Following the flag: Puerto Rico’s second-class constitutional status is founded in racism, going back to a set of Supreme Court decisions in 1901 known as the Insular Cases. Adriel I. Cepeda Derieux explains how this precedent worked like Jim Crow segregation and argues that the court should reverse this territorial holdover of “separate but equal.”

Second reading: The biblical story of David and Bathsheba is now the subject of heated online debate among evangelicals: Did he have an affair, or did he rape her? Ruth Graham studies how some are reevaluating the tale amid a broader conversation about sexual abuse in the church. “To devout Christians,” she writes, “biblical questions are never just academic: The text is sacred, and its interpretation has implications for everyday life.”

Unhappy families: Director Bong Joon-ho shows off his mastery of genre in Parasite, which is already being hailed as the best movie of the year. Dana Stevens writes that it works as heist comedy, psychological thriller, and social commentary—and has something in common with Jordan Peele’s Us. Read her review of the film, out in select theaters on Friday.

