The White House Really Isn’t Backing Down From the “Human Scum” Thing

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the president of the United States tweeted that “Never Trump” Republicans were “human scum.”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Most administrations might treat a scandal-plagued president calling members of his own party “human scum” as a problem, even a crisis. But White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham seemed to have little difficulty defending the remarks on Thursday.

In the brief, unchallenging exchange on Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade asked Grisham if Donald Trump regretted his “scum” tweet.

Grisham didn’t hesitate in her response. “No, no, he shouldn’t,” she said. “The people who are against him, and who have been against him, and working against him since the day they took office are just that.”

According to a more official White House line than the president’s Twitter account, it’s also not just Never Trumpers who deserve to be called scum but literally all people who oppose Trump.

“It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivering results for this country and has been since day one,” she continued. “And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything that he is doing and take away from the good work he is doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that.”

Got it.