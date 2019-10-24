The White House Really Isn’t Backing Down From the “Human Scum” Thing

On Wednesday, the president of the United States tweeted that “Never Trump” Republicans were “human scum.”
Most administrations might treat a scandal-plagued president calling members of his own party “human scum” as a problem, even a crisis. But White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham seemed to have little difficulty defending the remarks on Thursday.
In the brief, unchallenging exchange on Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade asked Grisham if Donald Trump regretted his “scum” tweet.
Grisham didn’t hesitate in her response. “No, no, he shouldn’t,” she said. “The people who are against him, and who have been against him, and working against him since the day they took office are just that.”
According to a more official White House line than the president’s Twitter account, it’s also not just Never Trumpers who deserve to be called scum but literally all people who oppose Trump.
“It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivering results for this country and has been since day one,” she continued. “And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything that he is doing and take away from the good work he is doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that.”
Got it.