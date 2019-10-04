It’s Actually Happening, Ukraine Says It’s Now Reviewing Closed Investigation Into Company Linked to Biden’s Son

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a meeting in New York on Sept. 25, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

It’s actually happening. After all this, including a whistleblower blowing the top off what stacks up to be a coordinated quid-pro-quo, Ukraine’s actually tinkering with doing President Trump’s bidding and reopening an “investigation” into the gas company Burisma that Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of for five years. That news came Friday when the country’s top prosecutor announced his office would review all of the cases handled by his predecessors at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“The prosecutor general, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, said he intended to review 15 cases in all, and mentioned several high-profile investigations of wealthy Ukrainians, including the owner of the natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, where Mr. Biden’s son Hunter served on the board until earlier this year,” the New York Times reports. “He said no foreign or domestic officials tried to influence his decisions on specific criminal proceedings, or in regards to the Bidens or the Burisma case.”

“Not a single foreign or Ukrainian official or politician has called me or tried to influence my decisions regarding specific criminal cases,” Ryaboshapka said. Uh-huh. Just a coincidence then.

During the July 25 phone call where Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen the closed investigation into Burisma during Biden’s tenure at the company, an investigation that found no evidence of any wrongdoing, Zelensky said he would do so. The Ukrainian president told Trump that Ryaboshapka, the new prosecutor, was “100 percent my person” and would “look into the situation.”