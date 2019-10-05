Trump Slams “Pompous Ass” Mitt Romney After He Blasts Dealings With Foreign Countries

This combination of file pictures created on February 20, 2018 shows US President Donald Trump speaking on the Florida school shooting at the White House on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC, and Mitt Romney speaking to reporters after his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. DREW ANGERER/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went on the offensive Saturday morning, blasting Mitt Romney, who he called a “pompous ass,” after the senator criticized the way he was trying to get foreign countries to investigate a political rival. “Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Romney became one of the few Republicans Friday who has openly criticized Trump, condemning the president’s “brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine,” noting in a tweet Friday that it’s “wrong and appalling” to call on foreign countries to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Romney also tweeted that it “strains credulity” to suggest the appeals were “anything other than politically motivated.”

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Romney issued the statement a day after Trump publicly called on China and Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said China should investigate the Democratic presidential hopeful “because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.” He also said that if Ukrainian officials “were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens.”

When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

On Saturday, Trump insisted that his call to China “pertained to corruption, not politics.” And added that if Romney had “worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!” Trump then proceeded to go after Romney, saying he “never knew how to win.” The senator from Utah has “been fighting me from the beginning,” added Trump, who said that the exceptions were when “he begged” for his endorsement and to be secretary of State. Romney “is so bad” for Republicans, Trump added.

Pres. Trump urges China to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son—even as he faces an impeachment inquiry for pushing Ukraine to do the same. https://t.co/dCTAOhQE2P pic.twitter.com/OdxJNRF2HE — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2019

Although there aren’t many Republicans who have been willing to criticize Trump, Romney isn’t alone. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska blasted Trump’s call for China to investigate Biden on Thursday. “Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps,” Sasse said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.