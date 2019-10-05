Trump Slams “Pompous Ass” Mitt Romney After He Blasts Dealings With Foreign Countries

President Donald Trump went on the offensive Saturday morning, blasting Mitt Romney, who he called a “pompous ass,” after the senator criticized the way he was trying to get foreign countries to investigate a political rival. “Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Romney became one of the few Republicans Friday who has openly criticized Trump, condemning the president’s “brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine,” noting in a tweet Friday that it’s “wrong and appalling” to call on foreign countries to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Romney also tweeted that it “strains credulity” to suggest the appeals were “anything other than politically motivated.”
Romney issued the statement a day after Trump publicly called on China and Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said China should investigate the Democratic presidential hopeful “because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.” He also said that if Ukrainian officials “were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens.”
On Saturday, Trump insisted that his call to China “pertained to corruption, not politics.” And added that if Romney had “worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!” Trump then proceeded to go after Romney, saying he “never knew how to win.” The senator from Utah has “been fighting me from the beginning,” added Trump, who said that the exceptions were when “he begged” for his endorsement and to be secretary of State. Romney “is so bad” for Republicans, Trump added.
Although there aren’t many Republicans who have been willing to criticize Trump, Romney isn’t alone. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska blasted Trump’s call for China to investigate Biden on Thursday. “Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps,” Sasse said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.
