Never letting go: It’s late 2019, so you know what that means: The State Department is investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails again. But a previously winning issue for Trump could backfire this time, since, you know, she’s not running, and Trump also seems to be conflating Clinton’s emails with the dirt he allegedly attempted to dig up on the Bidens, fostering a bizarre conspiracy theory. Jim Newell probes Trump’s psyche and figures out how this will work out for our genius president.

Lawyered: You may have noticed that Rudy Giuliani has been in the public eye quite a bit lately, working fervently to carry water for Trump in the midst of the president’s biggest crisis to date. As unpleasant as this may be, it pretty much tracks with the task of being Trump’s personal lawyer. Dahlia Lithwick talks to Trump scribe James Zirin about the president’s history of hostile legal strategy, and the throughline from his real estate days to his political reign.

Split perceptions: As protesters in Hong Kong rallied during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, a teenager was shot by police with live ammunition—the first such incident in 17 weeks of demonstrations from the region. Joshua Keating examines the incident and what it says about China’s place in the world today: Who approves of China’s oppressive methods? Who opposes them? And who aligns with China anyway out of sheer self-interest?

For fun: Revisiting the iconic ’90s TV show Daria.

